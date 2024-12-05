Hold The Line! Clown Justices Make No Sense

The US representatives put a woman on the Supreme Court who can’t tell us what a woman is. We are now feeling the impacts of their decision. She wants little children to have their genitals cut off or out if their Munchausen parents or quack doctors say it’s ok.

Hearing Delayed As Ketanji Brown Jackson Has Trouble Locating The Women’s Room https://t.co/dBaObZMfOn pic.twitter.com/YCeNW98V74 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 4, 2024

The woman of whom we speak, Ketanje Brown Jackson or KBJ, thinks preventing the permanent mutilation of young children is like banning interracial marriage. This is not in jest.

A case being heard is a challenge to a Tennessee law that bars ‘risky gender transition interventions for minors.’ That’s MINORS! Crazy leftists want to treat minors like adults or allow their parents to okay removing their genitals. This is called dismemberment.

On December 4, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in one of the most significant cases of this term. The question before the Court is whether Tennessee Senate Bill 1 (SB1), which bars risky gender-transition interventions for minors, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The leftists want to mutilate children for life without the victims being able to give informed consent.

KBJ said cutting off a child’s genitals is discriminatory and is like banning interracial marriage.

I’m so confused. What?

This is what Harvard Law is turning out these days.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson just equated chemically castrating children and chopping off their healthy body parts to… interracial marriage. pic.twitter.com/zYcnT4T4lh — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 4, 2024

Axios believes the Court will uphold the ban.

ACLU lunacy: Some 2-year-olds knew they were transgenders and they should be permanently mutilated by 8 or 9 years if the crazy parent or doctor says it’s ok:

There’s a place where people who mutilate kids belong It’s called “prison” https://t.co/vCSvq9LDw2 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 5, 2024

As if that isn’t enough, people who don’t know what gender they are are performing in the Capitol Hill bathrooms today. As Rep. Mace said, they proved the point, “Hold the line!”

Well they certainly are proving a point. Our point, actually. #HoldTheLine https://t.co/xYN310SjuY — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 5, 2024

Fun Flashback!

Sen. Blackburn asks Justice KBJ for a definition of the word woman.

Ketanje: Can I provide a defintion?

Blackburn: Yeah.

Ketanje looks very confused.

Ketanje: I can’t.

Blackburn: You can’t?

Ketanje: Haha, Um, not in this context. I’m not a biologist.

Fun times.

During her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Ketanji Brown-Jackson said she couldn’t give a definition of the word “woman” because she’s “not a biologist.”pic.twitter.com/i7Rg83z5Y4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2023

