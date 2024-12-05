Good News: 6% of Fed Bureaucrats Show Up for Work Full-Time

Daily Mail Online reports that Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is leading DOGE’s aggressive plans to set up a new ‘DOGE Caucus’ in the Senate. It sounds like she’s fully onboard. She came up with 22 ways Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy can use the DOGE to trim down the government. It would slash $1 trillion immediately. She met with Elon, Vivek, and the incoming Treasury Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Ernst’s first bill is the Remote Act, which would use software to monitor employees’ remote work. It would also monitor bureaucrats’ computer use and require agency reports on the adverse impacts of telework. Only 6% of bureaucrats go into the office full-time.

What is the percentage of deadbeats? Taxpayers want to know.

It will also collect the network traffic that workers generate.

I favor a bill mandating they go to work except under special and rare circumstances. Ernst’s ideas are good but it looks like it creates more bureaucracy when they could just demand they show up for work and then check to see if they have enough work.

Ernst’s data will provide key information on how to get D.C. back to work.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was tapped to chair a new congressional subcommittee and assist DOGE effectively.

Mike Mulvaney said he tried to do the same thing, but the House, Senate, and most agencies were against him.

This perk certainly assured Democrats of their votes:

New Senate investigation finds just 6% of federal workers show up to work in person. Not a single Government agency is occupying even half of their office space. pic.twitter.com/8auLXsye3H — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 5, 2024

We also need to fire deadbeats. An 1883 law made it impossible to fire them. That has to go.

Study finds just 6% of government workers come to the office full time. Meanwhile, the BLS reports government workers make fully 40% more than the average American pays their salary. How did it get this bad? Simple: an obscure 1883 law made it nearly impossible to fire… pic.twitter.com/37hSjUNbJO — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) July 12, 2024

