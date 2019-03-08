Holder Says Pack the Court When Dems Win Back the Presidency

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said the next Democratic president must pack the U.S. Supreme Court, in what can only be described as a call for a total power grab. As a reason, he falsely claimed that they need to counter Republicans’ “power-grabbing antics.”

If he was president, Holder said he would “seriously consider adding two seats to the Supreme Court to make up for [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell‘s power-grabbing antics.”

That would give them one-party supremacy over all court decisions.

The two Supreme Court Justices appointed by the Republicans were appointed lawfully. The several month delay at the end of Obama’s term over Judge Merrick Garland was according to the Biden rule that Democrats put in place unofficially in 1992. If it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for the right.

The Biden Rule:

THE RESISTANCE WILL CONTINUE

This aggressive antics by the left, once empowered with full control of Congress and/or the presidency will continue the Resistance, which we contend is not about Trump, it’s about Republicans and Conservatives and the agenda. Democrats want socialism.

Historically, socialist-leaning Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt once attempted to add six additional seats. But FDR’s plan was shot down by conservative members of his own party.

DO NOT BE CIVIL

Holder grabbed headlines last year after rejecting Obama’s call for respect and instead urged Democrats to forget civility.

“It is time for us, as Democrats, to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are,” Holder said. “Michelle always says — I love her; she and my wife are like, really tight, which always scares me and Barack — but Michelle always says, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. When they go low, we kick ’em.”

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in January during a podcast that expanding the court or imposing term limits were “interesting ideas.”

A progressive/socialist group named “Pack the Courts” has been at the forefront of driving the conversation about the high court expansion, and so far two 2020 candidates openly support the idea.

The group said: “Because the Court has undermined the institutions of democracy, court packing is the only way to restore the integrity of the political system. Attorney General Holder’s positive remarks about court packing today underscore the importance of judicial reform as the 2020 campaign kicks into high gear. To be taken seriously, presidential candidates must explain how they will restore democracy over the objections of a hostile and partisan Court.”

Restoring the integrity of the Court, according to them, is to have only liberal and leftist views and policies upheld.