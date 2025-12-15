Home Cameras Are Picking Up the Suspect in the Brown Rampage

The FBI released another video of the potential Brown University killer. He looks white, stocky, and is completely covered in black, wearing a mask. He’s unrecognizable, and walking away casually, confidently, and briskly.

We’re into the third day. It’s deeply concerning that no one knows who this monster is or why he did it. I do believe he will be caught eventually. Someone knows who this is.

They have new leads. Home cameras picked up the person of interest. He looks paunchy, but he could have clothing under his jacket to make him look heavier. There is not much to go with from the photo. They need to trace his escape route. He made a mistake somewhere along the line.

🚨 BREAKING: SEVERAL new videos of the possible Brown University shooter have just been released from private home cameras, prior to the shooting FBI is now offering a $50,000 reward for information. 1-800-CALL-FBI This POS needs to be found NOW. pic.twitter.com/WFuBgUQpKK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 15, 2025

Any of the 800+ cameras seem to show the same images.

NASA’s Hubble sees a galaxy billions of light years away. Brown University reportedly has 800+ cameras, and this 2nd video isn’t any better than the first. We know more about this galaxy than the shooter. pic.twitter.com/m9G5nUdl6h — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) December 15, 2025

The @FBI and @ProvidenceRIPD are releasing new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on December 13, 2025. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.… pic.twitter.com/8LdPVxn7EV — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 15, 2025

The Brown University shooter had a .8% chance of shooting someone like Ella Cook that identified as very conservative on campus. 92 out of 11,500. I don’t believe in coincidences after Charlie. pic.twitter.com/CCrypg8CrJ — C3 (@C_3C_3) December 15, 2025

Probably every camera shows this photo. It wouldn’t matter if they released another video from the school.

So… Brown University releases footage from the worst angle possible that doesn’t show the shooters face 6 hours after the shooting. There are over 800 cameras on campus. This is all they got? Something isn’t adding up.pic.twitter.com/lr56nWuEu1 — C3 (@C_3C_3) December 14, 2025

The Two Murdered Students

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, is one of the two students who Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov is one of the two students who were murdered at Brown University. The other was Ella Cook, a conservative activist at the school.

The second victim killed in the attack was identified on Monday as Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov of Uzbekistan, who was a student at the university, according to Jonathan Henick, the U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

“I am deeply saddened by reports of the tragic death of Brown University student Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov on December 13,” Henick said in a statement. “We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Umurzokov’s family, friends, and fellow students and mourn the loss of his bright future.”

Nine others were injured in the attack, officials said.

Cook was also vice president of the Brown University College Republicans, Martin Bertao, president of College Republicans of America, said in a social media post.

“Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her chapter and her fellow classmates,” Bertao said.