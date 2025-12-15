Judicial Tyranny: Judge Orders Comey Evidence Destroyed

A Clinton-appointed judge ordered the FBI to destroy key email evidence tied directly to the obstruction case against James Comey.

This rogue judge is taking overreach to new heights.

Clinton Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly granted Richman’s 41(g)* motion and ordered the FBI to destroy the seized emails, sending only a sealed copy to Biden-appointed Judge Michael Nachmanoff, who presides over the Virginia case.

This is insanity. The lawfare and judicial tyranny, and obstruction continue. These people operate like Soviets.

James Comey was credibly charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe into the Russiagate hoax. The case is dependent on Comey’s messages with Daniel Richman, a Columbia Law professor and former government contractor, who acted as a go-between for information about Trump.

Judge James Boasberg approved a warrant allowing the FBI to seize Richman’s devices in 2019. He was able to withhold some privileged emails after he claimed he was Comey’s lawyer.

Richman is the person who leaked Comey’s notes on what the president allegedly said to Comey in private. He did it with Comey’s knowledge and consent.

Richman wants the emails back under Rule 41(g)**, claiming improper seizure.

It’s a criminal case that is being turned into a separation of powers, constitutional crisis.

The first case against Comey was dismissed because Clinton Judge Cameron Currie disqualified Virginia U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, the prosecutor in Comey’s case.

A New Kind of Lawfare and Judicial Obstruction

This is partisan, political left manipulation. They are pushing this to the statute of limitations. The goal is to make it impossible to lay the foundation for a new indictment. By the time the higher courts reverse Currie’s decision, it will be too late.

Article III Project founder, Mike Davis, said, “Kollar-Kotelly’s decision is more disturbing because it implicates the separation of powers. Usually, Rule 41(g) comes into play where a defendant has had property wrongly seized, and he moves to reclaim it. Here, Comey is not seeking to reclaim anything; Richman, a then-government contractor with whom Comey communicated extensively about government business, is seeking this evidence. Richman has run to a partisan Democrat judge not even involved in the criminal case — and not even in the same district — to procure the destruction of crucial evidence in that case in an obvious effort to assist his friend Comey.”

The judicial overreach has reached an unfathomable level. Kotelly won’t pause her ruling, so the Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court for an emergency stay.

These radical judicial tyrants are protecting a seemingly corrupt former FBI Director at all costs. They will not let the Justice system work, and they are judges. This is not justice. If the Supreme Court doesn’t put a stop to it, this will be the way Democrat judges act in the future. And still, Republican senators won’t drop the blue slip.

~~~

**Rule 41 (g) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure allows a person aggrieved by an unlawful search and seizure or deprivation of property to move for the return of that property. To succeed, the individual must demonstrate that they are entitled to possession and that the government lacks a legal basis to retain the property. This rule provides a legal avenue for individuals to reclaim their property under reasonable circumstances.