Homeowner cited for manicured bushes has homeless across the street

The photo above is a notice of violation given to a homeowner in Los Angeles, Commiefornia.

The photo above is of the so-called debris.

The photo above is of a tent city across the street from the homeowners.

ORIGINAL TWEET

@KevinJamesLA @LACityDPW @MikeBoninLA Pretty wild that you would send me this “violation” during a pandemic when resources would be better spent elsewhere. Also the audacity to cite “56.08 LAMC obstruction to Public Right-of Way” given the situation across the street. pic.twitter.com/zWwavdlMfX — Nick Allen (@yaboinick) April 10, 2020

A FEW RESPONSES FROM THE OPPRESSED

Sorry and right around the corner the same city is ignoring the illegal blight assuring office on Warren and lincoln… this is now @VCHC executive office and public/client reception.. unpermitte. No power or water meters.. guess you aren’t in the hip camp https://t.co/bqoHcSxsXb — LAXcentric (@LXcentric) April 10, 2020

2/ I told him “to go fuck himself”. Fight it. I did and in fact my bike didn’t block any right of way as cars can’t park on the corner so the statute said that it interferes with auto access to the sidewalk. — Nibble 🏳️‍🌈 (@benibble) April 10, 2020

Bow down to your fascist overlords! — Justin Nichols (@Ju5tinNichols) April 10, 2020

So it’s wrong to have plants and trees on your property, but it’s perfectly fine to take a shit on the sidewalk. Gotcha — Mike Sloan™ (@MikeSloan01) April 11, 2020