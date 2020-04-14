Homeowner cited for manicured bushes has homeless across the street

Notice in Commiefornia for “unsightly” debris.

The photo above is a notice of violation given to a homeowner in Los Angeles, Commiefornia.

This is what the Stasi called “unsightly”

The photo above is of the so-called debris.

Across the street from the home with the citation

The photo above is of a tent city across the street from the homeowners.

