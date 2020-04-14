LA hires PR firms with taxpayer relief funds, won’t pay deputies

FOX 11 has obtained contracts showing that Los Angeles County has hired two public relations firms to craft and guide the county’s coronavirus messaging. Just so you know, the PR department is fully staffed. They plan to get reimbursed from our federal disaster relief funds.

Contracts show that on March 12, Los Angeles based Fraser Communications was retained by the L.A. County Department of Public Health at a cost of $200,000.

Fraser told Fox 11 they were hired to draft press releases and talking points, monitor the public perception of COVID-19, and the county’s response to it, among other things.

On March 30, global public strategy firm Mercury Public Affairs was retained by L.A. County, also at a cost of $200,000.

The contract reveals the county is submitting to have the cost reimbursed via federal, or state disaster aid money.

“Ultimately, FEMA is going to ask why they are trying to get refunds for a PR firm in a time like this,” said L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. He said hiring the firms doesn’t make much sense.

“It’s kind of a strange set of priorities because we have a fully staffed communications team, and we spend millions of dollars on that communications apparatus within county government,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva says the county informed him they will not pay his deputies who were ordered to quarantine in March. Now, the Sheriff questions why the county will spend $400,000 for PR purposes.

“I’d like to know how many ventilators that would have paid for, how many masks?” Villanueva asked.

Campaign finance reports also reveal that Fabian Nunez, a former lawmaker in the California State Assembly, whose now a consultant at Mercury, donated the maximum $1,500 allowed to supervisor Kathryn Barger’s campaign in February.

For the past two days, FOX 11 has reached out to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors for comment as to why the hiring of these PR firms was a necessary expense, but the Board’s communications director never responded.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office told us she’s unavailable to respond.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s office referred FOX 11 to county CEO Sachi Hamai.

Hamai’s office told FOX 11 she has no comment.

“What added resource does hiring these firms bring to the problem?” Villanueva said. “Probably nothing that I’m aware of, and that’s something that they’re going to have to defend with the taxpayer.”