Hopes for an Impeachment Inquiry on The Big Guy Is Fading

Here’s a shocker. The Speaker, who voted with Democrats 51% one year of the time, according to some reports, is looking for a way out of even an impeachment inquiry on the corrupt Joe Biden.

The sky is falling, and the Bidens are probably criminals. Yet, Republicans still might not initiate an impeachment inquiry. The borders are open to millions of anonymous people, and nothing is done about it.

According to a new report, McCarthy has made it more difficult to impeach Joe Biden. It seems he wants to hold a vote before even beginning an impeachment inquiry.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made clear to Breitbart News on Friday that if House Republicans move forward with an impeachment inquiry into Democrat President Joe Biden, the move would come not as an announcement from him or anyone else, but from a formal vote on the floor of the House.

“To open an impeachment inquiry is a serious matter, and House Republicans would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes. The American people deserve to be heard on this matter through their elected representatives,” McCarthy told Breitbart News. “That’s why, if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person.”

Democrats warned Republicans impeachment will backfire on them. Maybe that is what has McCarthy spooked. That or he made a deal. Meanwhile, Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice for nothing, created felonies out of misdemeanors, and invented crimes to indict Donald Trump.

The country is being ruined domestically and abroad, yet, Republicans do nothing.

Related