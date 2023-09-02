KJP: Biden “Has Done More to Secure the Border Than Anyone”

The “historic” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Joe Biden has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anyone else…She has been fact-checked, and here are a few of them.

Charlie Kirk writes: Let’s not forget, we’ve expanded the pathway to citizenship under this president; mind you, he’s been doing this on his own.” The Biden Regime is just changing the rules so that previous illegal crossings are now legal. And the goal is CITIZENSHIP.

So far, FAIR US says 8.6 million have crossed the border illegally.

Peter Doocy asked KJP: “Eric Adams is saying…any plan that does not include stopping the flow at the border is a failed plan. So, why aren’t you guys stopping the flow at the border?”

KJP simply lied. “We are stopping the flow…[W]hat [Biden] has been able to do…is indeed stopping…the flow.”

Joe Concha said that in a sane world, a reporter would have followed up on Doocy’s question, but we are no longer in a sane world. The hard-left progressives are transforming the nation and taking total control.

Actor James Woods didn’t think much of KJP’s outrageous lie.

Bill Melugin called out her “blatantly false claim” and said “more than 7,000 alone were apprehended by Border Patrol on Tuesday alone.”

She doesn’t even have the decency to make up a decent lie. She’s mocking us with this one, and is insulting our intelligence.

 


Peter Prange
Guest
Peter Prange
22 minutes ago

The Pravda sales job! We love aliens!
There is truth in what she says. He has secured a border open for drug cartels, enemy agents, and a wide variety of criminals who see the relatively naïve Americans as fat rich people ready for the plucking.
Meanwhile, his buddies are doing everyth9ing they can to destroy local policing. Sounds like he is creating a criminal paradise!!!

0
Reply
Papa
Guest
Papa
13 seconds ago
Reply to  Peter Prange

Stand SOP during a Communist take over!

0
Reply
