KJP: Biden “Has Done More to Secure the Border Than Anyone”

The “historic” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Joe Biden has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anyone else…She has been fact-checked, and here are a few of them.

Charlie Kirk writes: Let’s not forget, we’ve expanded the pathway to citizenship under this president; mind you, he’s been doing this on his own.” The Biden Regime is just changing the rules so that previous illegal crossings are now legal. And the goal is CITIZENSHIP.

So far, FAIR US says 8.6 million have crossed the border illegally.

JUST IN: Karine Jean-Pierre SLIPS UP, says Joe Biden has single-handedly expanded pathways to citizenship for illegals, gets FACT-CHECKED in real-time: "The president has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anyone else…Let's not… pic.twitter.com/PbC9Y6DrL8 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 31, 2023

Peter Doocy asked KJP: “Eric Adams is saying…any plan that does not include stopping the flow at the border is a failed plan. So, why aren’t you guys stopping the flow at the border?”

KJP simply lied. “We are stopping the flow…[W]hat [Biden] has been able to do…is indeed stopping…the flow.”

Joe Concha said that in a sane world, a reporter would have followed up on Doocy’s question, but we are no longer in a sane world. The hard-left progressives are transforming the nation and taking total control.

In a sane world, other WH correspondents would follow up on Peter Doocy’s question and press KJP with actual stats and numbers as provided by @BillMelugin_ – an actual journalist — but it never happens. https://t.co/6VnwSTJRjS pic.twitter.com/6RP7PX3obW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 30, 2023

Actor James Woods didn’t think much of KJP’s outrageous lie.

Is there a single American citizen with a triple digit IQ who agrees with this? It’s truly astonishing. pic.twitter.com/mwxOUShyp5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 31, 2023

Bill Melugin called out her “blatantly false claim” and said “more than 7,000 alone were apprehended by Border Patrol on Tuesday alone.”

She doesn’t even have the decency to make up a decent lie. She’s mocking us with this one, and is insulting our intelligence.

This is a blatantly false claim from the White House podium. There were more than 7,000 migrants apprehended by Border Patrol on Tuesday alone after they crossed illegally. Following a brief lull in the weeks after the end of T42 in May, illegal crossings are surging once again. https://t.co/POYcaGuFLj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 31, 2023

