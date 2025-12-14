Horrific Hanukkah and Christmas Season Attacks and One Averted

This past week was a horror with attacks during the Hanukkah and Christmas Season. At least one that was foiled was antisemitic, and another resulting in eleven deaths definitely was. One must exercise caution during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday. Our enemies now live among us thanks to the globalist mass migration. France just canceled their New Year’s Eve celebration.

German police announce they’ve foiled an Islamist terror attack against a German Christmas market. Five men from Morocco, Egypt, and Syria planned to ram a vehicle into Germans visiting a Christmas market near Dingolfing in Bavaria.

Three Americans, two military and one interpreter, were murdered in Syria.

Brown University

Providence Police Department Chief Col. Oscar Perez said Sunday that the individual detained is a man in his twenties.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley later told reporters that of the nine people shot, one had been discharged, one remained in critical condition, and the other seven victims were in stable condition. Two people were reportedly killed.

The person detained was taken into custody early in the morning at a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, according to an update from the FBI. Coventry is located in Kent County, about 16 miles southwest of Brown.

FBI Director Kash Patel said law enforcement used cellular data to track the person of interest to a hotel room where he was detained by US Marshals and Providence police, based off a tip from the Coventry Police Department.

Allegedly It Was Dr. Friedberg’s Class [Unconfirmed by the Police]

Rachel Friedberg, a professor of economics at Brown University, allegedly said the shooting that took place on Saturday, December 13, occurred during a review session for the final exam of her popular Principles of Economics course. Reportedly, the course is taken by half of all undergraduates and is the most heavily attended class at the university.

Friedberg was not present during the review, which was led by her teaching assistant, who immediately alerted her to the incident.

The shooting began instantly upon the attacker’s arrival, so the TA reported that “the shooter came in the doors, yelled something — he couldn’t remember what he yelled — and started shooting.”

It wasn’t Allahu Akbar, was it? Just asking.

Friedberg described the horrific measures students took to avoid gunfire within the stadium-style seating environment.

She quoted her TA as saying, “Students started to scramble to try to get away from the shooter, trying to get lower down in the stadium seating, and people got shot,” before adding, “I don’t know if they’re the only ones who got shot or not.”

Student Joseph Oduro is a senior at Brown studying applied mathematics, economics, and computer science. He told the Times that Principles of Economics is a prerequisite for many upper-year courses at Brown and estimates 80 percent of the students enrolled are freshmen.

They’re so young.

Dr. Friedberg was shocked and grieved, but had no idea who the students who were shot.

Brown University president Christina Paxson later confirmed that at least 10 of the 11 people shot were students, although she said she was unaware that the gathering was an exam review.

Dr. Friedberg, if it was indeed her class, is also a Faculty Associate of Judaic Studies and Population Studies.

The Brown University shooter stormed a classroom of Professor Rachel Friedberg. She is Jewish and part of the Program in Judaic Studies. Her research focuses on the intersection of economics and Jewish Studies. pic.twitter.com/0IApunTAHS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 14, 2025

Australia

The attack in Australia was an antisemitic attack. Eleven Fifteen are dead, and twenty-nine are wounded during Hanukkah celebrations. The murdered people range in age from ten to eighty-seven years.

A Holocaust survivor was killed while shielding his wife from the killers.

The two shooters were father and son. The father was killed.

In Bondi Beach, Australia, an extremely courageous man confronted one of the two shooters and is now seriously injured in the hospital.

Australian police entering the home of the Bondi Beach terrorist Naveed Akram. His family members are told to keep their hands up and move toward the police pic.twitter.com/4WtgZb5U3K — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 14, 2025

President Trump paid his deepest respects to the families of the murdered and injured in Syria, Brown University, and Australia.

President Trump delivers remarks at the White House, paying respects to the victims of the shooting at Brown University, the antisemitic attack in Australia, & the attack on U.S. forces in Syria. “I pay my deepest regards & respects from the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/XWoCQ5Orin — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 14, 2025