Trump Polls Ahead of 21st Century Presidents at This Point in Time

Despite all the polls and reports of gloom and doom for Republicans, President Trump is the most popular president of the 21st century at this point in his presidency. This comes from Real Clear Politics, which averages the major polls.

According to NBC News, the Maga base is still with President Trump, but they see cracks. The cracks they see are mostly wishful thinking.

President Trump frequently calls Europe’s leaders weak, and a lot of Europeans agree with him.

An online survey, conducted by the independent London-based polling company Public First, also shows many Europeans share Trump’s critical assessment in a Politico interview earlier this week of the relative weakness of their own national leaders. The poll had more than 10,000 respondents from the U.S., Canada, and the three biggest economies in Europe: Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Politico on Tuesday named Trump as the most powerful person shaping European politics, at the top of its annual P28 list. The list is not an endorsement or award. It reflects, instead, each individual’s capacity to shape Europe’s politics and policies in the year ahead as Politico sees it. It’s quite indicative of his strength since he’s not a European leader. My guess is his power comes from his common-sense ideas, such as don’t shut down speech rights, stop mass migration, and end that war in Ukraine.

Some European polls show Europeans find Trump far more clear and decisive than say Germany’s Chancellor Merz, France’s President Macron, and UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Polls have limited value, but they do give a rough idea of where we all stand.