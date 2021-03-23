Horrific shooting at Colorado Soopers, about 6 dead including an officer

By
M. Dowling
-
0

At least six people are dead — including one police officer — after a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket Monday, according to local reports. People just wanted to buy or sell groceries and a lunatic walks in with a long gun.

Law enforcement sources told local ABC affiliate Denver7 that at least six people were killed in the shooting, including a police officer, at a Kings Soopers store — and that the gunman opened fire on officers when they arrived. However, the Commander wouldn’t confirm the number of deceased.

The Commander said he doesn’t know of anyone injured but the gunman. Actually, the Commander doesn’t know anything.

Boulder Police would not say exactly how many people died during a press conference, but at least one of those killed was an officer, Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said.

A suspect, who was wounded, was taken in custody and was being treated for their injuries, Yamaguchi said. No other survivors sustained “serious” injuries, he added.

Dramatic live video posted on YouTube showed police escorting a shirtless, bloodied man in handcuffs away from the store and into an ambulance.

Local police said on Twitter they were responding to a report of an “active shooter” at around 2:30 p.m. local time.

“He didn’t say s–t,” one eyewitness told the Denver Post about the gunman. “He just came in and started shooting.”

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.