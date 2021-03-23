Horrific shooting at Colorado Soopers, about 6 dead including an officer









At least six people are dead — including one police officer — after a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket Monday, according to local reports. People just wanted to buy or sell groceries and a lunatic walks in with a long gun.

Law enforcement sources told local ABC affiliate Denver7 that at least six people were killed in the shooting, including a police officer, at a Kings Soopers store — and that the gunman opened fire on officers when they arrived. However, the Commander wouldn’t confirm the number of deceased.

The Commander said he doesn’t know of anyone injured but the gunman. Actually, the Commander doesn’t know anything.

Boulder Police would not say exactly how many people died during a press conference, but at least one of those killed was an officer, Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said.

A suspect, who was wounded, was taken in custody and was being treated for their injuries, Yamaguchi said. No other survivors sustained “serious” injuries, he added.

Dramatic live video posted on YouTube showed police escorting a shirtless, bloodied man in handcuffs away from the store and into an ambulance.

Local police said on Twitter they were responding to a report of an “active shooter” at around 2:30 p.m. local time.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an ‘active shooter’ at a King Soopers grocery store, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man in handcuffs https://t.co/9j5m64WvXz pic.twitter.com/wREnM43QsH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

“He didn’t say s–t,” one eyewitness told the Denver Post about the gunman. “He just came in and started shooting.”

WATCH LIVE: Colorado police hold news conference with updates on shooting at grocery store in Boulder, CO https://t.co/TO86bRr7fp https://t.co/BgqmjkMCP1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2021

