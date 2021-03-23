Karl Rove is fundraising for RINO anti-Trumper Adam Kinzinger









Adam Kinzinger is one of the most vocal Trump-haters in the US Congress.

Kinzinger gladly voted to impeach President Trump in January along with nine other Republican lawmakers.

A fundraiser for Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will be headlined by Karl Rove and co-hosted by a who’s who of Illinois Republicans, a show of political strength coming as ex-President Donald Trump plans

The co-hosts — there are more than 150 on the invitation obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times — include two high-ranking Trump appointees from Illinois: Ron Gidwitz, Trump’s former ambassador to Belgium and acting ambassador to the European Union, and Barbara Stewart, the ex-chief executive officer of AmeriCorps.

Kinzinger is one of 10 Republicans to vote with House Democrats to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as Congress was taking the final steps to validate Joe Biden’s presidential election.

Kinzinger has emerged as a national leader of the non-Trump wing of the Republican Party.

Fox News’ Karl Rove is set to headline a fundraiser for ‘anti-Trump’ Republican Adam Kinzinger https://t.co/qvFi7QCNRV — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 22, 2021

