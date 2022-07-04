Horrific Shooting into a Highland Park Parade

Someone(s) shot innocent people at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park . Highland Park is about 25 miles outside of Chicago, not in Cook County. It is a wealthy Jewish suburb. We don’t know the details yet, but it’s not a gangland hot take. We don’t know what it is.

A manhunt is underway for a suspect.

CBS Chicago digital producer Elyssa Kaufman, who was watching the parade with her family, heard what sounded like gunshots a little after the parade started at 10 a.m. local time.

“Everyone was running, hiding, and screaming,” Kaufman said. “It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very fortunate, we got out very quickly.”

Some witnesses reported up to 20 shots, according to CBS Chicago. As of 1:43, nineteen people were reportedly shot after the parade began, and at least six have died.

He described the celebration as a “garden variety, suburban Fourth of July parade.” The shooting, he said, led to a “horrific” scene of terrified people and bloodied bodies. “I have never seen anything like it in my life,” he said, adding, “It was chaos.”

America has to get serious about crime – now.

Mass shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. It’s a wealthy Chicago suburb. Multiple people shot according to the Chicago Sun Times. https://t.co/bmraGlCX1D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2022

BREAKING: Gunfire erupts during 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb Highland Park, Illinois; no word yet on how many injured pic.twitter.com/gifLj4hU5v — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 4, 2022

Senator Julie Morrison was at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois where police is currently responding to a shooting. “It was like something you see in a movie …This community now is going to go on the map like Uvalde and so many other communities.” pic.twitter.com/iN2NKl2Mer — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 4, 2022

Related