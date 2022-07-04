The Case to End NPR

National Public Radio canceled its July 4th traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence. It was to please their audience. NPR wants you to know that “equality” is not what you think it is. America is just awful.

“This July 4th we break with tradition,” tweeted Morning Edition host Leila Fadel. Instead of reading the Declaration of Independence — as National Public Radio has done every Fourth of July for more than three decades — the broadcaster put on an America-bashing feature asking “on this July 4th, what does equality mean?”

NPR DOESN’T LIKE THE SINFUL FOUNDING FATHERS

The Declaration is hardly perfect enough for NPR and the Founding Fathers committed too many sins. They think the Declaration’s history is too complicated.

It’s frustrating listening to it for someone who knows their history. At times, it was balanced, but NPR wanted to focus on the negative and on personalities, not the importance of the principles laid out.

They miss the point completely.

The Declaration and the Constitution were the products of flawed men. All men and women are flawed. But the documents are brilliant. It is probably the only Constitution founded on the idea that we have unalienable rights, all men – people – are created equal, and that the government doesn’t rule – the people do.

Oddly, the Act that allowed NPR to exist and get public funds – Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 – was signed by a big racist, the 36th President Lyndon Baines Johnson, as Townhall first reported.

Johnson’s history is very complicated and flawed. He is a founding father of NPR and its parent, PBS. NPR should continue its line of thinking and end itself.

WE NEED MORE BALANCE IF THEY TAKE OUR $$$

Do we really care that Thomas Jefferson was flawed or do we believe in the principles that he helped set out? White men fought for that Declaration. Thousands of Americans, mostly white men, fought and died to end slavery. Yes, America is flawed but freedom and the founding principles guide us to correct our mistakes.

This July 4th we break with tradition. Instead of a reading of the Declaration of Independence @NPRinskeep examines what equality means and has meant in this document. Important segment about our past and future…produced by @marcarivers and @bgordemer https://t.co/MxlgNaWpC1 — Leila Fadel (@LeilaFadel) July 4, 2022

Related