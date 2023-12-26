Hot Air Al Says Climate Change Will Get Us a Billion Refugees

“If we don’t take action, there could be as many as 1 billion climate refugees crossing international borders … Well, a few million has contributed to this wave of populist authoritarianism and dictatorships…,” Al Gore told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

If we don’t abide by the lunatic climate agenda of the radicals, we’ll get a billion more refugees. That is according to Al Gore. The authoritarian Gore wants obedience to his bad science.

The refugees aren’t emigrating because of climate change. They are fleeing because of open border policies and the lack of prosperity in some nations.

They need fuel to prosper, and the best way for poorer nations to prosper is through the energy sector.

Gore’s ideas, on the other hand, will destroy the wealth of the world.

Emissions have nothing to do with climate change or refugees. Gore’s a liar and has a long record of failures. These climate extremists are going to destroy our way of life and our national security.

Gore is an immoral fool, enriching himself by spreading misinformation and disinformation.

