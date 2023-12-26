New Story on the CCP Balloon to Make the White House Look Good

Two days ago, it came out that the Biden White House was concealing the existence of the Chinese balloon as they watched it gather intel while flying over 2,000 miles of United States airspace.

The administration probably didn’t want to take on China. They look very weak.

Two days have passed, and they have devised a cover story. NBC News has the story.

Administration officials at first hoped to conceal the balloon’s existence from the public and from Congress, according to multiple former and current administration and congressional officials.

“Before it was spotted publicly, there was the intention to study it and let it pass over and not ever tell anyone about it,” said a former senior U.S. official briefed on the balloon incident.

A senior Biden administration denied that there was an attempt to keep the balloon secret. “To the extent any of this was kept quiet at all, that was in large part to protect intel equities related to finding and tracking,” the official said, referring to intelligence gathering on the balloon. “There was no intention to keep this from Congress at any point.”

They were studying it and couldn’t reveal their tracking equities. Does anyone believe that? The entire article goes on in the same vein, making feeble attempts to show the deep thought and strategy that went into letting the CCP make them look like fools.

