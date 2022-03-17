House Dems to DOJ: Investigate Election Denier Candidates as “Insider Threats”

House Dems want the Biden DOJ to address ‘insider threats’ by candidates for thought crimes — believing false election fraud claims

More than a dozen House Democrats are calling on the Department of Justice to address “insider threats.” The threats are allegedly candidates for state and local election posts, who believe the 2020 election was stolen. Democrats claim they threaten the nation’s election systems, reports CNN.

“Unfortunately, many of the candidates seeking to fill newly vacated state and local election posts support former President Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen,” wrote the Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House J6 witch hunt committee.

Reps. Deborah Ross of North Carolina, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, and Terri Sewell of Alabama are co-leaders on the letter.

“We are concerned that this new cohort of election officials may be inclined to abuse their authority to directly influence the results of future elections,” they wrote.

The lawmakers suggest that there is an “active effort to recruit and convince election officials at all levels of governance to sabotage future elections by spreading conspiracy theories and promoting the claims of election deniers.”

They want to get rid of all Trump-sponsored candidates and they most assuredly have Mitch McConnell’s blessing.

The Democrats pointed to candidates in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. Lawmakers say that “at least ten candidates running for secretary of state and eight running for state attorney general across the country back false claims that the 2020 election was illegitimate.”

Could Democrats be attempting to tie the opposition up in legal cases to hamper their campaigns?

Democrats want their enforcement arm, the Biden DOJ to do the following:

Protect the integrity of election results, including by addressing “threats coming from within our electoral system.”

Work with states to investigate possibly prosecute individuals and who engage in illegal conduct that poses a “serious threat to voting system security and software, or disrupts the fair and accurate counting of votes.”

Consider additional steps, such as deploying nonpartisan election monitors.

The first bullet point is deliberately vague and includes almost anything. Democrats want the DOJ to serve as their henchmen against political opponents. If you question the election, they will keep you from political office and hopefully prosecute you.

EXPLOITING THE TINA PETERS CASE

This follows a Colorado grand jury indicting Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in a case stemming from an investigation into an election security breach.

Colorado Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold accused Peters and her deputies of facilitating a security breach in May.

The breach included confidential voting machine logins and forensic images of their hard drives. They were later published in a QAnon-affiliated Telegram channel.

Peters, who is running for Colorado secretary of state, says the investigation is politically motivated.

Griswold said that Peters’ actions “constituted one of the nation’s first insider threats.” It involved an election official risking “the integrity of the election system in an effort to prove unfounded conspiracy theories.”

Too many people concentrated on the machines when the evidence could be found elsewhere. Laws were changed — illegally in some cases — and at the last minute, to favor Joe Biden. The election was made very insecure thanks to mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, and unsecured Zuckerboxes.

