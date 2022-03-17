Chinese Spies Stalked, Harassed, Spied on US Residents

Five people were charged variously with stalking, harassing, and spying of U.S. residents on behalf of the Peoples’ Republic of China’s (PRC) Secret Police, the DoJ announced on March 16.

According to the report, They used transnational repression schemes to silence critics of the PRC. In one case they tried to disrupt the campaign of a US military veteran and candidate for US Congress in Brooklyn who is critical of the PRC. In another case, they schemed to destroy a PRC dissident’s artwork that was critical of the PRC.

The five defendants were charged in a federal court with various crimes related to efforts by the secret police of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to stalk, harass and spy on Chinese nationals residing in Queens, New York, and elsewhere in the United States.

Fan “Frank” Liu, Matthew Ziburis, Shujun Wang were arrested and charged in the Eastern District of New York. Two others are still at large.

The Chinese secret police are charged with attacking Chinese dissidents throughout the world.

“The Ministry of State Security is more than an intelligence collection agency. It executes the Chinese government’s efforts to limit free speech, attack dissidents, and preserve the power of the Communist Party,” said Assistant Director Alan E. Kohler Jr. of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. “When it exports those actions overseas, it violates the fundamental sovereignty of the United States and becomes a national security threat. These indictments should serve as a stark warning to the MSS and all foreign intelligence agencies that their efforts at repression will not be tolerated within our borders.”

In the one case of the victim running for office, they hired a PI to physically attack the victim, who was a student leader of the pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square in 1989. He had escaped to the US.

Lin explained to the PI that he didn’t want the victim elected. Lin emphasized that “Whatever price is fine. As long as you can do it.” He also promised that “we will have a lot more-more of this [work] in the future…Including right now [a] New York State legislator.” Lin explained to the PI that Lin was working with other unidentified individuals in the PRC to stop the Victim from being elected to U.S. Congress.

He suggested framing the victim with a prostitute.

They’ve been doing this routinely.

THE CHARGES

Shujun Wang, 73, of Queens, New York, is charged with acting as an agent of the PRC government, criminal use of means of identification, and making materially false statements in connection with his participation in a transnational repression scheme orchestrated by the MSS.

Fan “Frank” Liu, 62, of Long Island, New York, and Matthew Ziburis, 49, of Oyster Bay New York, are charged with conspiring to act as agents of the PRC government. Liu, Ziburis, and co-defendant Quiang “Jason” Sun, 40, of the PRC, are charged with conspiring to commit interstate harassment and criminal use of a means of identification. Liu and Sun are charged with conspiring to bribe a federal official in connection with their scheme to obtain the tax returns of a pro-democracy activist residing in the United States.

