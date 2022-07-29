House Gives Themselves $10K + Paid Fees for Home Security with Tax $$$

The House members are giving themselves $10,000 each to put more security in their homes, and taxpayers will get to pay for that and their monthly fees.

Funny, no one does that for the rest of us as politicians make the streets more dangerous and try to take our guns away.

House Democrats who turned down added security for Supreme Court Justices want security for themselves.

The initiative, as they call it, will pay for up to $10,000 worth of security system equipment and installation costs at House lawmakers’ personal residences. The Hill reports that eligible equipment includes motion sensors, video recorders, indoor and outdoor cameras, and door locks.

The Sergeant at Arms, who serves as the House’s chief law enforcement and protocol officer, said the program is meant to bolster security for House members and their families.

“[T]he Sergeant at Arms (SAA) will assume the cost of and oversee certain future residential security upgrades, maintenance, and monthly monitoring fees. This program will strengthen the security of Members of the House of Representatives and their families,” the Sergeant at Arms wrote in the letter announcing the initiative.

He won’t assume anything. Taxpayers will pay the $10,000 per congressman and pay their fees.

The officer also said the program covers fixed-rate monthly monitoring and maintenance fees up to $150 a month incurred by members.

We need term limits. These corrupt people constantly give themselves gifts at our expense and never have to suffer the consequences of their own bills – they exempt themselves.

