NewsGuard Gives Fox News the Red Warning In Time for Elections

Newsguard recently downgraded Fox News in its rankings of trustworthy and untrustworthy news sources. They downranked Fox News from “trustworthy” to “proceed with caution,” giving them the red warning – do not read – label.

Perhaps that explains Fox’s recent shutting out of Donald Trump, although he’s the head of the Republican Party.

NewsGuard users will now see a red warning label next to Fox News links all around the internet, signaling to users that the source is considered untrustworthy by the organization.

They didn’t like Fox’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war, the elections, and COVID-19. But they decided to do this now, before the election.

Breitbart News also received a negative “red” rating from NewsGuard.

Going into the 2022 midterm elections, NewsGuard warns its users not to read the two leading conservative-leaning online news sources.

NewsGuard, an Internet browser tool that rates the trustworthiness of news sources on search engines and social media is set up to attack the right. The so-called tool began in 2018 and didn’t make money on its own, but it has wealthy left-wing donors like the French Publicis Groupe, one of the largest PR and data collection firms in the advertising world. They are active progressives on major issues from climate change to equity.

NewsGuard states that besides its founders Steven Brill and Gordon Crovitz, “other investors play no role in the determination of ratings.” Newsguard analysts gave a green light of trust to openly partisan-left sources like Media Matters for America. MMA attacks Fox hosts regularly and began the War on Fox. A positive “green” rating is regularly given to establishment left-wing media outlets with a track record of publishing hoaxes, like Rolling Stone.

They’re fine with CNN and the most [un]Reliable Sources hosted by Brian Stelter.

Gordon Crovitz is a former publisher of The Wall Street Journal and served on the George Soros-Funded Journalism Advisory Board.

No one is safe from NewsGuard unless you are safely on the left. The outfit received funding from the Pentagon. Its software is being rolled out by millions of schoolteachers across the country thanks to the hard-left teachers union president Randi Weingarten.

The Sentinel had a green label when NewsGuard first began, but they now give us a red warning. It is virtually impossible to change their minds. Once they target a conservative site, it’s over unless you want to go left. They will find the random article or the occasional statements with errors or something they decide to refute and ignore the rest of the publication. Their purpose in life is to think for you.

Naturally, the sources that pushed the Russiagate hoax and said the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation” — a claim repeated by NewsGuard’s co-founder — do not receive a red warning label.

At the height of the 2020 presidential election, NewsGuard co-founder Steve Brill stated on national television that he thought there was a “high likelihood” that the Hunter Biden laptop story was a “hoax perpetrated by the Russians.”

Going into the election, they are telling people not to read conservative sites and are promoting Soros-Brock attack machine aimed at the right.

It targets conservatives; that’s what they do, so much so that it came to the attention of Rep. Banks. The influential Republican Study Committee slammed it. Committee member Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) wrote a letter to the Pentagon warning of its “extreme partisan bias.” He called Pentagon funding for the far-left “tool” an un-American abuse of taxpayer dollars

THE LETTER

Dear General Nakasone:

I’m writing to you today regarding a $749, 387 federal grant the U.S. Air Force’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contracting office awarded to a company called NewsGuard Technologies Inc. in September 2021. According to USASpending,gov, the taxpayer dollars were spent on NewsGuard Technologies’ “Misinformation Fingerprints” program.

U.S. Cyber Command has used Misinformation Fingerprints to “monitor content containing state-sponsored mis- and disinformation and to identify the main sources publishing known false narratives.” NewsGuard describes its Misinformation Fingerprints program as: “a catalogue of known hoaxes… The dataset for each narrative includes a description of each hoax and why it is false, examples of stories, social media posts, videos, and other content containing the hoax, and related keywords and hashtags.” Basically, the Misinformation Fingerprints program allows A.I. and machine learning software to monitor and suppress stories and media outlets that NewsGuard has decided are false and unreliable.

The problem is that NewsGuard has an extreme partisan bias. NewsGuard’s co-CEO, Steve Brill, claimed there’s “a high likelihood that this [Hunter Biden laptop] story is a hoax, maybe even a hoax perpetrated by the Russians.” NPR and the New York Times both received a 100/100 credibility rating from NewsGuard, after dismissing the New York Post’s verified reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. According to reporting from the Washington Free Beacon, NewsGuard’s staff overwhelmingly supports the Democrat Party: “Twenty NewsGuard executives and advisers have contributed to Democratic candidates since 2015, with only six giving to Republicans.”

The Department of Defense’s financial support for the partisan suppression of political speech is an unacceptable and un-American abuse of taxpayer dollars. Restoring political neutrality to the Department of Defense will remain a priority for me during the 118th Congress.

To ensure the House Armed Services Committee’s ability to fulfill its oversight duties, please maintain all internal documents related to U.S. Cyber Command’s use of Misinformation Fingerprints and all communications between U.S. Cyber Command staff and NewsGuard Technologies Inc. employees.

Sincerely,

JIM BANKS

Ranking Member, House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems

NewsGuard is a self-appointed monitor of the right and a crapfest of progressive corruption.

