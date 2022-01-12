House J6 Committee Calls for GOP Leader Rep. McCarthy to Appear

The House J6 witch hunt committee asked for voluntary cooperation from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), the highest-ranking Republican to face such a request in the probe.

Liz Cheney has made it clear when he took her out of her leadership role that she would go after him.

In a six-page letter to McCarthy, the committee laid out a host of questions for the Republican leader, who initially condemned the attack and former President Trump’s role in it but who has since become a chief critic of the panel and its work.

“You have acknowledged speaking directly with the former President while the violence was underway on Jan. 6. … Further, you shared an account of your communications with President Trump with a local news outlet in your district, which reported that you had a ‘very heated conversation’ with the President as the riot was taking place, and urged the President to ‘get help’ to the Capitol,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee, wrote in the letter to McCarthy.

“As is readily apparent, all of this information bears directly on President Trump’s state of mind during the January 6th attack as the violence was underway.”

The committee asks to meet with McCarthy as soon as Feb. 3, requesting he divulge information about his communications with Trump “before, during and after the violent Jan. 6 attack.”

That information is protected by Presidential Privilege and Democrats are destroying it.

No response from McCarthy yet.

This is such a blatantly political attack.

They want to know why he spoke harshly to Donald Trump during the riot and then changed his tone after.

This committee dwells in extreme pettiness.

They also want to know why he objected to the election results.

They’re simply picking off Republicans so they can win in November IMHO. This is a partisan Trump-hating committee who want to take him off the board.

Related