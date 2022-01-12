NYC Soros DA: No Prison for Armed Robbery, Drug Dealing & So On

Manhattan’s new Soros District Attorney Alvin Bragg defended his radical policies in a Harlem speech Saturday. He’s surprised about the “push back” on his progressive agenda.

“I’m new to politics but I’m steadfast. We are going to stay the course,” Bragg said at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network headquarters.

The DA’s policies, made public Tuesday, included instructions to his prosecutors to stop seeking prison sentences for many crimes and to downgrade felony charges in cases including armed robberies and drug dealing.

His first memo basically told the attorneys under his employ that they were no longer allowed to treat armed robberies as felonies. Instead, alleged criminals are to be prosecuted for petty larceny.

He is abolishing life sentences without parole, even for the serial crimes of murder and rape.

Bragg told the world that his memo was misinterpreted by the multitudes because we aren’t all lawyers. He defended policies in which he told his staff not to seek out “carceral sentencing”! He even claimed that most of the memo was common sense and he couldn’t understand “the push back” on his memo.

Bragg even said some career criminals needed to be connected to mental health or addiction services.

“This is going to make us safer. It’s intuitive. It’s common sense,” he said. “I don’t understand the push back.”

He said he’ll be tough on guns.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell is concerned about the safety of officers and civilians in Manhattan. She’s right to be concerned.

Watch:

