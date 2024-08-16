House Oversight Committee to Probe Walz’s Ties to the CCP

The House Oversight Committee is launching an investigation into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) over his numerous connections to China. They are particularly concerned about his student exchange program. Chinese nationals are expected to do the bidding of the Chinese communist party, which is led by the military. The military in China runs the country.

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) launched the investigation “following reports detailing the Governor’s longstanding connections to Chinese Communist Party entities and officials,” according to the House Oversight Committee.

It is important to look into this. It isn’t only his ties to the CCP; he’s connected to radical Islamists. It all may be innocent, but it is unusual. Any ties to our enemies should be investigated. It should be the norm. Rep. Jim Banks thinks he’s a security risk since he had a security clearance as a Guardsman at the time he made many of his trips to China.

Walz is a communist so, yes, he’s a security risk.

“Mr. Walz has visited China 30 times, served as a fellow at a Chinese institution that maintains a devotion to the CCP, and spoke alongside the President of a Chinese organization the State Department exposed as a CCP effort to influence and co-opt local leaders,” the House Oversight Committee said in a statement, revealing that “FBI briefers recently informed the Committee that the Bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force investigates CCP activity that is similar to China’s engagement with Governor Walz.”

“In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Chairman Comer is now requesting information, documents, and communications related to the CCP-connected entities and officials Governor Walz has engaged and partnered with,” the committee added:

BREAKING Chairman James Comer has launched an investigation into Minnesota Governor Timothy Walz, Kamala Harris’s recently announced vice-presidential running mate, following reports detailing the Governor’s longstanding connections to Chinese Communist Party entities and… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 16, 2024