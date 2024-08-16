DNC Will Register Americans Abroad

The Democratic Party is making a first-time investment in registering and turning out voters living outside the United States. CBS reports that the party estimates that some 1.6 million Americans abroad are from crucial battleground states this cycle.

Americans living outside the country are generally on the left. Obviously, the DNC will only register Democrats.

The Democratic National Committee is investing $300,000 to reach voters outside the country — military and non-military.

The DNC program is “Democrats Abroad.” They are in charge of registering and assisting non-military voters outside the U.S. with their mail-in ballots.

Non-military American voters who live outside the U.S. include those out of the country for business, students spending a semester abroad, and “digital nomads” who can work remotely wherever they want.