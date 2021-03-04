House passes bill to defund and take first steps in nationalizing police









It is fitting that hard-left Rep. Ilhan Omar presided over the debate on a bill to honor George Floyd and to nationalize the police. The bill passed by the House is called the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The bill defunds the police by hundreds of millions of federal dollars, the equivalent of 3,000 police.

Racial profiling at every level of law enforcement would be prohibited; chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants would be banned at the federal level; qualified immunity for officers would be overhauled and a national police misconduct registry would be created so officers who were fired for such discretions could not be hired by another police department.

Senate Republicans are very concerned about the provision eliminating certain legal protections currently afforded to law enforcers in many states and precincts. Known as qualified immunity, those protections are needed, Republicans argue, to shield law enforcers from rampant litigation.

If police departments do not comply with the new rules, federal funding would be stripped from the department.

The report notes that the bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where several Republicans are slamming it. No Republicans in the House voted for it, and two Democrats, Reps. Jared Golden (Maine) and Ron Kind (Wis.), voted against it.

The States make these decisions, not the overly big federal government.

Today, 10 months after George Floyd’s murder, I had the honor to preside over debate and call the vote ahead of passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. We have an opportunity to address centuries of brutality. Let’s seize it. pic.twitter.com/u4wgvbIRFz — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 4, 2021

