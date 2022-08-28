Houston Man Set Fire to Residences, Then Shot at People Fleeing

A man in his 40s set fire to some residences in Houston, waited for people to come running out, and then shot at them. He killed three. He was shot and killed by a police officer.

Fox 61 said that he was recently evicted.

Firefighters and police responded just after 1 a.m. to 8020 Dunlap Street, which Houston Police Chief Troy Finner described as a residence that rents out multiple rooms.

An HPD officer arrived and spotted the suspect in the parking lot, wearing all black and armed with a shotgun. He then shot and killed the suspect.

According to department policy, the officer who shot and killed the suspect will be put on administrative leave. Bodycam footage of the shooting will be released within 30 days, which is also department policy.

Two of the shooter’s victims were deceased at the scene of the shooting. A third victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Two other victims were shot and injured, but only one was taken to the hospital.

“I’ve seen things that I haven’t seen before in 32 years, and it’s happened repeatedly,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at the scene. “We just ask that the community come together.”

Finner continued: “I want to say something. It’s sad what’s going on in our nation, and I always ask for prayer, and I’m going to ask for one right now.

“All of these families. Can you imagine some of them probably haven’t been notified just yet? It’s currently 1 o’clock in the morning. But please pray.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database collecting information about shootings from across the U.S., Newsweek reported that 29 people have been fatally shot in Houston this month.

In any case, he was not a white supremacist. He was black.

