How can you believe all this garbage?

M. Dowling
Where are the civil libertarians, where are the libertarians and liberals in general? Why aren’t all the Republicans out ranting?

New York City is the first city to demand vaccine passports.

Surely there are people in the city who see the insanity in this? The delta variant is greatly exaggerated and there is no need for this.

Do not believe what you read. Research and use your commons sense.

This is especially true of the WOKES:

We can be France too! Remember 1776 and France’s 1789?


