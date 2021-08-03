How can you believe all this garbage?

















Where are the civil libertarians, where are the libertarians and liberals in general? Why aren’t all the Republicans out ranting?

New York City is the first city to demand vaccine passports.

Surely there are people in the city who see the insanity in this? The delta variant is greatly exaggerated and there is no need for this.

I wonder how many people are fleeing nyc now https://t.co/ADjRkC7a7A — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 3, 2021

Do not believe what you read. Research and use your commons sense.

I really don’t think people understand just how bad this Covid Passport actually is. Look into it, it’s not just checking that people got the vaccine. It is setting up a national caste system and a spying apparatus unlike anything in our history. This is it. The big one. Fight it — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) March 29, 2021

This is especially true of the WOKES:

“The greatest danger that humanity faces is collective psychosis.” @EckhartTolle Watch part 1 of the interview:https://t.co/wHHVb7cClI – Team Rubin Report pic.twitter.com/vg2CNa0lv3 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) August 3, 2021

We can be France too! Remember 1776 and France’s 1789?

LOOK at the protest in Nice, France against the government’s vaccine passport! pic.twitter.com/U65cQ3zYIE — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 31, 2021

