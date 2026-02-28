“How Communist Islamist Zohran Came from Nowhere to Be Mayor”

Investigative journalist Asra Nomani is a liberal Muslim you will want to hear out. She explains in an article at Fox News how Islamists managed a takeover of the Democrat Party. This article is a summary, but the article is worth reading in its entirety.

Many people are wondering how Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old socialist Muslim who wants to defund the police, globalize the intifada, and destroy capitalism, has emerged as the Democratic Party’s nominee for New York City mayor. He has leaders like former President Bill Clinton fawning over him, Nomani writes.

She calls the insidious network the red-green-blue web and has written a book analyzing the issue: Woke Army.

The Critical Moment

She traces a critical moment on December 12, 2008. That is when a journalism initiative called the Pearl Project revealed how socialists, Muslims, and Democrats (red, green, and blue) ran a two-decade-long campaign. On that night, former ACLU civil rights lawyer Ann Beeson sent an email to former Clinton senior advisor John Podesta. He was the executive director of US programs at the George Soros Open Society Foundation. She said she oversaw $150 million in grants to promote human rights, social justice, and accountability nationwide.

She discussed, for the first time, domestic national security policies and practices that unfairly target Muslim, South Asian, and Arab communities in America.

Weaponizing Islamophobia

The transformation accelerated after December 2005, when Muslim governments convened at an “Extraordinary Islamic Summit” of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. There, they launched a campaign to weaponize the term “Islamophobia” to silence critics of extremist Islam.

By January 2008, with Soros pumping money into Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, his philanthropy staff launched a “National Security and Human Rights Campaign” with D.C.-based Atlantic Philanthropies, committing at least $20 million to “dismantle” Bush-era counterterrorism policies.

Soros dollars flowed to groups including Muslim Advocates, the Brennan Center, the ACLU, and many others who set their sights on targets, including the New York Police Department. Today, Mamdani says he wants to “defund the police.”

The money continued to flow to these causes.

The Proteus Fund

Soros soon funded a new “Security and Rights Collaborative” at Proteus Fund to “restore civil liberties and human rights lost in the name of the ‘war on terror.’”

Numerous groups and names are mentioned in the article for people who want the details, but Soros always seems tied to them in some way.

Briefly Stalled

The Ground Zero mosque episode caught them off guard, and they quickly regrouped.

That episode involved a massive rally to prevent a mosque from being built on Ground Zero. It was led by Pamela Geller and Robert Spencer.

In 2016, as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Palestinian American activist Linda Sarsour stepped forward. Others whose names are now well-known also emerged from the shadows.

Sarsour launched MPower Change under the umbrella of another big-money Democratic-aligned donor, NEO Philanthropy Inc., to advance “Muslim Power.” She hired Yasmine Taeb, the “first Muslim woman elected to the National Democratic Party.

In the U.S. vs. Holy Land Trust, five Muslim men from the network at 500 Grove Street were convicted of terrorism financing. Soros funds backed PR claiming Islamophobia and implicit bias to silence opposition.

Muslims Were Now Perpetual Victims.

By 2017, with Trump in office, past and present grantees of the National Security and Human Rights Campaign escalated anti-Trump protests. ReThink Media issued messaging like “#NoBanNoWall” that the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Muslim Advocates, Sarsour, and others echoed. The Brennan Center tweeted, “#MuslimBan tarnishes American image as land of optimism & opportunity.”

Groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations and MPower Change circulated amicus briefs, petitions, and social media campaigns like #RegisterMeFirst to stoke fears of a fictional Muslim registry.

At the street level, the new red-blue-green alliance built up steam, with Sarsour and a cast of political operatives embedding themselves in racial “justice protests,” chanting “From Ferguson to Gaza.”

At a June 14 #NoKings protest, teachers’ union president Randi Weingarten railed against Trump on center stage as red-blue-green protesters in the crowd chanted to “globalize the intifada,” wearing t-shirts for the Democratic Socialists of America, emblazoned with their jingle: “SOCIALISM BEATS FASCISM.”

On June 22, Muslim Advocates shared a social media post from The People’s Forum, a self-declared Marxist 501(c)(3) nonprofit in New York City that promotes the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party, this time celebrating Columbia University anti-Israel protest leader Mahmoud Khalil’s release from detention.

They Have Just Begun

The receipts, nonprofits, and political candidates like Mamdani are only the beginning. This network has trained a well-funded pipeline of red-green political operatives to be blue and take over the Democratic Party.

There is much more in the article, but you can see it better now. It didn’t happen all at once out of nowhere.

Now, we have MAGAs getting sucked into the web, thinking they are fighting injustice.