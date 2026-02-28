Evidence: Biden DoJ & Fulton County DA Fani Colluded to Prosecute & Imprison Trump

Finding collusion between Biden and state anti-Trump officials: The latest evidence from internal Fulton District Attorney’s Office communications shows prosecutions “designed to stop [Trump’s] political comeback,” Senator Graham says.

I know others who have done things like this. One was Joseph Stalin.

Just the News received 6,000 pages revealing collusion and corruption by the Biden DoJ against Donald Trump. It is what we knew, but now we have more proof.

Just the News Report:

Memos from District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, which were obtained earlier this week by Just the News through a Georgia open records lawsuit, provide the most extensive evidence to date that the Fulton County prosecutor coordinated extensively with the Biden Justice Department and White House as well as Democrats on the House Jan. 6 investigative committee as she built her failed criminal case against the then-former president.

They also show that at the same time she was pursuing her probe into Trump, the Biden Justice Department “invited” Willis to apply for a lucrative sole-source grant [$2 million], Just the News reported.

Mike Davis, a former Senate lawyer and president of the Article III Project, told Just the News that Willis’s prosecution should be reviewed for potential illegal conduct because there was no evidence of underlying crimes. “[There] was no legal predicate for what they were doing. There was no crime; there was no possible crime. It is not a crime to object to a presidential election,” Davis told the John Solomon Reports podcast.

When will someone be prosecuted for this?

