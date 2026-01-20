Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
How Davos Is Going: Trust, Bug Food & Lying, Manipulative AI

How Davos Is Going: Trust, Bug Food & Lying, Manipulative AI

M Dowling
The World Economic Forum began this week with globalists flying to Davos on their private jets to eat Kobe A5+ wagyu steak in five-star hotels while planning to have everyone else ride bicycles, eat insects, and live in pods.

Larry Fink knows they lost the trust of the people. Flying in on private jets is a bad start if they want to regain it.

They are self-appointed “global leadership.” No one voted for them.

Davos is in a panic, waiting for T-Rex Donald.

James Bond’s supervillain Klaus Schwab is back at Davos. He is the guru, along with Yuval Harari.

Larry Fink likes reliable energy now, including coal. He still likes woke, ESG, and controlling the world, but he likes AI more than climate hysteria.

According to Harari, AI is almost sentient.

“The most important thing to know about AI is that it is not just another tool. … It can lie and manipulate.”

“Four billion years of evolution have demonstrated that anything that wants to survive learns to lie and manipulate.”

“The last four years have demonstrated that AI agents can acquire the will to survive and that AIs have already learned how to lie.”

AI is just like the creators, perhaps.

The psychopaths want you to eat bugs. If they want trust, they can start by not telling us to eat bugs.

The street sellers are hawking energy bars outside the venue made with mealworms.

