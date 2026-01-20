The World Economic Forum began this week with globalists flying to Davos on their private jets to eat Kobe A5+ wagyu steak in five-star hotels while planning to have everyone else ride bicycles, eat insects, and live in pods.

Larry Fink knows they lost the trust of the people. Flying in on private jets is a bad start if they want to regain it.

They are self-appointed “global leadership.” No one voted for them.

At Davos, Larry Fink acknowledged that the global elites have lost the trust of the people due to the Covid pandemic. #Davos26 pic.twitter.com/iTjpCpynfB — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) January 20, 2026

Davos is in a panic, waiting for T-Rex Donald.

‼️PANIC IN DAVOS‼️ Gavin Newsom flies to Davos to warn the elites, “Donald Trump is a T-Rex – you either mate with him or he devours you, one or the other.” pic.twitter.com/sDPEfOiGdv — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) January 20, 2026

James Bond’s supervillain Klaus Schwab is back at Davos. He is the guru, along with Yuval Harari.

🚨 WEF Supervillain Klaus Schwab is back with a message:- “You say our society faces are dramatic but elusive crisis – can you explain?” Schwab:- “we are missing from our society to fundamental pillars – Truth & Trust.” “As Humans we have to exercise empathy.” Seriously, you… pic.twitter.com/QrwGf2IzlD — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 17, 2026

Larry Fink likes reliable energy now, including coal. He still likes woke, ESG, and controlling the world, but he likes AI more than climate hysteria.

Suddenly, Larry Fink and the elites in Davos have switched from going all in on climate change to now, all in on AI. No more shilling for wind and solar, AI cannot survive on intermittent energy. They are now all in on coal burning powerplants and nuclear power. pic.twitter.com/Gcnhzl3kZF — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) January 20, 2026

According to Harari, AI is almost sentient.

“The most important thing to know about AI is that it is not just another tool. … It can lie and manipulate.”

“Four billion years of evolution have demonstrated that anything that wants to survive learns to lie and manipulate.”

“The last four years have demonstrated that AI agents can acquire the will to survive and that AIs have already learned how to lie.”

AI is just like the creators, perhaps.

Yuval Noah Harari at Davos: “The most important thing to know about AI is that it is not just another tool… It can lie and manipulate.” “Four billion years of evolution have demonstrated that anything that wants to survive learns to lie and manipulate.” “The last four years… pic.twitter.com/Tm6hjyNzI3 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 20, 2026

The psychopaths want you to eat bugs. If they want trust, they can start by not telling us to eat bugs.

The street sellers are hawking energy bars outside the venue made with mealworms.