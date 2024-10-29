How Donald J. Trump Can Win New York State

Donald Trump had a huge rally at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The 20,000 seat arena was sold out in 3 hours, with tens of thousands viewing the remarkable event on big screens outside. Deep Blue Midtown Manhattan was a sea of red, MAGA hats.

“Experts” writing off any chance of the former president winning the Empire State could be overlooking the 2022 run Lee Zeldin made against Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul. After repeatedly saying that if he won 35% of the vote in NYC, he’d be NY’s chief executive, Lee got 30% and lost the election by less than 6 points.

Trump has followed Zeldin’s campaigning template by going into minority neighborhoods, visiting bodegas, and personally speaking with locals about issues that most affected them. What Donald did was use his MSG spectacular to take Lee’s very smart, courageous outreach to a thermo-nuclear level.

Before Sunday’s MAGA Palooza, recent polling has #45 at 27% in the Big Apple. Factoring in his history of under polling, it’s not unconceivable to figure Trump is at least 3 points higher.

How can he win? Don’t look at it as Donald having to make up six points. He can win by flipping a little over half of those in NYC who voted for someone other than Zeldin, and remain disaffected and angry over horrific Dem policies.

Donald J. Trump has overcome odds a lot steeper than that.