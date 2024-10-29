This Is How Democrats Steal an Election

The director of operations for The Coalition For The People’s Agenda in Georgia, Joel Caldwell, explains how elections are stolen in this conversation with an undercover reporter. They use numerous tactics, including kicking Republican poll watchers out of the State Farm Arena in 2020 because of an alleged water main break to ballot harvesting in nursing homes. The director also verified the 2000 Mules movie was accurate while admitting he believed he could identify a union member’s vehicle that was seen in the Dinesh D’Souza movie based on True the Vote’s research.

When I helped a local congressman, I would go into nursing homes, and they would only let Democrats and Working Party workers go into the wards with the most serious cases. They wouldn’t let me in. I finally talked them into letting me observe a Democrat’s speech. She railed against Republicans and then signed people up to vote. The people she spoke with were very mentally impaired.

Joel’s LinkedIn confirms his position.

Formerly a Program Director at Georgia STAND-UP. Currently, I am the Operations Director for the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda. I’m also the communication Specialist for the Georgia AFL-CIO. I have skills in General Home Maintenance, graphic design, data, and analytics. I’m also just a general badass.

