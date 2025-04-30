How Lebanon Was Ruined

In the clip below, Brigitte Gabriel relates her experience having grown up in Lebanon when it was a Christian country.

Lebanon was a majority Christian country. They had a good economy and a good educational system. They welcomed Islamists, some of whom married up to 4 spouses and had many children by each. Within a short time, they became a majority.

That’s when they started murdering Christians. They would kill them in cold blood.

By 1975, when the Civil War began, Islamists walked into a Christian church and started killing everyone. The Muslims were organized and networked with other countries. That’s when they decided to kill all the Jews, using Lebanon as a base.

Lebanon had other religions, including Jews. When France freed them, they made sure to have diverse leadership. Once Muslims were a majority, they were no longer tolerant. They felt they were part of Islam, and were not grateful to those who took them in.

This is how Lebanon went from a prosperous Christian country to being ruined by Islamists. Pay close attention! “As Christians, we opened our doors to Muslims, and welcomed them into our country. We wanted to be inclusive and even made them part of the government. But due to… pic.twitter.com/DH0mVn6dTI — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) April 29, 2025

A warning from Brigitte:

The Muslim Brotherhood must be declared a terrorist organization and Sharia Law must NEVER come before the US Constitution. Stop the stealth jihad! pic.twitter.com/1IkFllwDy3 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 26, 2025

