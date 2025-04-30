How Lebanon Was Ruined

By
M Dowling
-
1
24

In the clip below, Brigitte Gabriel relates her experience having grown up in Lebanon when it was a Christian country.

Lebanon was a majority Christian country. They had a good economy and a good educational system. They welcomed Islamists, some of whom married up to 4 spouses and had many children by each. Within a short time, they became a majority.

That’s when they started murdering Christians. They would kill them in cold blood.

By 1975, when the Civil War began, Islamists walked into a Christian church and started killing everyone. The Muslims were organized and networked with other countries. That’s when they decided to kill all the Jews, using Lebanon as a base.

Lebanon had other religions, including Jews. When France freed them, they made sure to have diverse leadership. Once Muslims were a majority, they were no longer tolerant. They felt they were part of Islam, and were not grateful to those who took them in.

A warning from Brigitte:


