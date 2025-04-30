What Is Going on in Congress? Nanny Regs?

We need Congress to cut red tape, reduce capital gains, and pass the big, beautiful bill. Instead, the House is looking into nanny bills?

You may agree with these bills, but I see Rep. Massie’s point. Frankly, I want to see bills enshrining President Trump’s agenda, not this.

H.R. 973: The lithium-ion battery bill

It forces the CPSC to adopt three new ANSI standards, adding layers of compliance costs for e-bike and scooter manufacturers.

More compliance regulations for Lithium-ion batteries, when the problem is usually careless people.

S.146: Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks Act or the TAKE IT DOWN Act

This bill generally prohibits the nonconsensual online publication of intimate visual depictions of individuals, both authentic and computer-generated, and requires certain online platforms to promptly remove such depictions upon receiving notice of their existence.

H.R. 1402: TICKET Act: To require sellers of event tickets to disclose comprehensive information to consumers about ticket prices and related fees, and for other purposes.

More paperwork with no one checking, but more lawsuits?

H.R. 1442: Youth Poisoning Protection Act

This bill makes a consumer product with a concentration of sodium nitrite of 10% or greater a banned hazardous product.

The restriction does not apply to specified drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, or food products.

H.R. 859: Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act

This bill requires manufacturers of internet-connected devices (e.g., smart appliances) that are equipped with a camera or microphone to disclose to consumers prior to purchase that a camera or microphone is part of the device.

The bill does not apply to mobile phones, laptops, or other devices that a consumer would reasonably expect to include a camera or microphone.

Can’t consumers be responsible for anything?

