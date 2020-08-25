HUGE change by the CDC concerning air travel

There were dramatic changes to the CDC guidelines for air travel.

Coronavirus travel restrictions may still be in place for certain destinations, but the CDC no longer recommends a 14-day self-quarantine period after domestic or international travel. That will apply even when traveling to and from regions with high COVID-19 transmission rates.

The CDC’s updated guidelines provide information on how to protect yourself during travel.

The US states may still mandate quarantines regardless of the CDC’s new recommendations.

If you absolutely must go on a trip right now, you should avoid crowds of people as much as possible, clean your hands often, and wear a face mask at all times. Even then, the risk of contracting COVID-19 doesn’t disappear entirely because the virus is very contagious.

Recent research has shown that airplanes might be safer than we would have thought when it comes to COVID-19 spread, but the risk is still there.

Meanwhile, you should probably be more afraid of the lunatics:

