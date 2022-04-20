Huge Increase in Murders of Black Americans- Since Police Were Defunded

Black Americans are dying in the United States in massive numbers as a direct result of the defund the police movement. Murders across the board spiked by nearly 30% in 2020 compared to the year prior, according to FBI data. It is the largest single-year increase in killings since the agency began tracking the crimes.

Among Black Americans, the number of deaths spiked by more than 32% compared to 2019.

FBI DATA SHOWS A LARGE INCREASE IN MURDERS IN 2020 NATIONWIDE

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SUMMARY

In 2019, at least 7,484 Black Americans were murdered. That number shot up to at least 9,941 murders in 2020. There was an increase of 2,457 Black Americans murdered compared with 2018.

The number of Black murders was also far higher than White murders in 2020. The FBI data shows there 7,043 White people murdered that year, meaning 2,898 more Black people were killed compared to Whites.

The figures are more staggering considering White Americans make up 76% of the population compared to Black Americans representing only 13%, according to Census data.

Murders in the 2010s first broke the 7,000 murder benchmark in 2015 after the high-profile deaths of Freddie Gray that same year and Michael Brown in 2014, jumping by nearly a thousand in one year.

DEFUNDING AND MENACING THE POLICE

Prior to Brown’s death, Black murders had fallen the previous four years.

Fox News Digital reviewed murder data from 2014 and 2015 and found a spike of 15% in year over year data. At least 7,000 Black Americans were killed each year thereafter without ever exceeding the 8,000 mark.

The change in policing was called THE FERGUSON EFFECT. When the riots occurred in 2014 over the death of Michael Brown, the Black Lives Matter-Soros organization and Democrat-supported Antifa demanded defunding of the police.

Brown was an 18-year-old who, with his friend, stole cigars in a local store, shoved a storekeep around, and then charged at an officer who stopped him after the incident. The officer was cleared of guilt.

In the Freddy Gray case, Freddy was a petty career criminal who died on the way to the station. He continually banged his head into the side of the van and broke his neck. Officers were cleared.

Then George Floyd died after an officer kept his knee on his neck for over 8 minutes. Floyd might have died anyway since he had enough drugs in his system to kill three people, plus he was ill. However, no one deserves that kind of treatment.

Riots followed in every case and cowardly politicians reacted by doing the exact wrong thing. They took money from police departments when we needed more police. Black Americans always get the worst end of the deal because that is where the crime mostly occurs. The gangs and corrupt politicians own the areas of cities with Black Americans. Innocent Black Americans suffer as a result.

The dangerous defund the police movement is destroying our criminal justice system. We can thank George Soros for funding this movement and politicians who are pro-criminal.

