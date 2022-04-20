AstraZeneca Knew in 2020 That Antibody Treatments Work

Millions of [immunocompromised] people can’t be vaccinated…antibody [treatment] has enormous potential. ~ AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot in 2020

Project Veritas on Tuesday released a leaked recording from 2020. In it, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot says that antibody treatments have enormous potential for millions.

“Millions of [immunocompromised] people can’t be vaccinated…antibody [treatment] has enormous potential,” he says.

Soriot said there are millions of people in the world that will need protection that cannot be coming from a vaccine – for example, people with an immune disease. Therefore, “the longer antibody has enormous potential.” Soriot made the comments on a December 2020 company-wide Zoom call.

Soriot says that the long-acting antibody is quite unique. It is the case because this is the only combination that potentially will last “up to potentially 12 months and protect people for a long period of time,” he said.

A source within AstraZeneca provided Project Veritas with a 2020 recording of an internal company-wide Zoom call. In it, CEO, Pascal Soriot, makes statements about vaccine compatibility that contradict guidance from health agencies and organizations such as the World Health Organization.

Monoclonal antibody treatments were effective early in the COVID-19 pandemic. the medical community knew it. Some states in the U.S. moved quickly to use it as a front-line defense. Despite this, the federal government actively pushed against the use of those treatments in favor of the vaccine.

Moreover, the government pushed the treatments out of the picture too. In a video published Tuesday afternoon, James O’Keefe asks, “If the CEO of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies realized back in 2020 that antibody treatments are necessary for the immunocompromised, why would governments around the world force vaccine mandates when millions of people are at risk if they get it?”

In a March 16, 2022 health advisory, the World Health Organization reasserted its stance that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for immunocompromised individuals… “Further to this, SAGE [Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization] recommends that severe and moderately immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose of vaccine.”

Watch:

Related