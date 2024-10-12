Huge! Operation Aurora! Trump Will Invoke a 1798 Law

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 is a wartime authority that allows the president to detain or deport the natives and citizens of an enemy nation. The law permits the president to target these immigrants without a hearing and based only on their country of birth or citizenship.

In honor of Jocelyn Nungaray, Laken Riley, and Rachel Morin, this will expedite the removal of savage gang members illegally inside the United States.

He will send elite squads of ICE, border patrol, and Federal Law Enforcement officers to hunt down, arrest, and deport every last illegal alien gang member until there is not one single one left.

We have vicious gangs and terrorist from around the world.

“I’m hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer.” Former President Trump announces “Operation Aurora,” a plan to “hunt down, arrest, and deport every last illegal alien gang member until there is not a single… pic.twitter.com/5de494NPdy — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2024