Insurrection: Dems Might Not Certify the Election If DJT Wins

Insurrection by the Party of Democracy

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, challenged Trump’s victory in 2016. He told Axios that Democrats would certify the results but only if the election was “free, fair, and honest.” However, Raskin said he “definitely” doesn’t assume that Trump would use free, fair, and honest means to secure a victory.

Trump “is doing whatever he can to try to interfere with the process, whether we’re talking about manipulating electoral college counts in Nebraska or manipulating the vote count in Georgia or imposing other kinds of impediments,” Raskin said.

Mr. Trump wanted Nebraska to become a winner-takes-all state in the Electoral College. It only involves one electoral vote, but it could be important. Nebraska rejected the idea. Lindsey Graham was pushing for it. Where I am in New York, they did that, and now Long Island and Upstate have no vote in the presidential election unless they are voting Democrat. It’s rich to hear Raskin criticize anyone for making the election unsecured. Raskin has said if Trump wins, they are going to look to have him arrested for insurrection or something.

Trump wanted the election to be secure in Georgia. After the last election, he wanted the Secretary of State to look again at the ballots to be certain there weren’t 11,000 more votes. Democrats made that into a crime. Meanwhile, Stacey Abrams, who lost bigly to Gov. Kemp, never conceded the election. She also sued him and still says she is the governor.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D., Mass.), the ranking Democrat on the House Rules Committee, also raised objections following the 2016 election. He said Democrats would certify a Trump win “assuming everything goes the way we expect it to. … We have to see how it all happens.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D., Ill.), a senior Democrat who challenged the results of George W. Bush’s reelection victory in 2004, said she is worried about the “shenanigans [Trump] is planning” and wants to “make sure that all the rules have been followed” before committing to certify the results.

Democrats refuse to commit to certifying the election results if their candidate doesn’t win. They are messaging their army of communists and lunatics.

When Trump won in 2016, Democrats said he was not the president and they wouldn’t recognize him. They then sued him or had their allies sue him relentlessly.

Axios said most Democrats supported certifying the election if Donald Trump wins.