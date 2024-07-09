Huge Success at NATO: Biden Read His Speech Off a Teleprompter

The music was grand, introductions were dramatic, and Joe Biden can still read off the teleprompter. Sometimes, he reads like he’s on fire. Other times, he’s incoherent. Why do people praise him for reading off a teleprompter? Our enemies are laughing at us.

All That Matters Is Ukraine

Biden announced plans to supply new air defenses to Ukraine in a speech opening the NATO summit.

The statement said the air-defense systems “will help to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers, and we are coordinating with the Ukrainian government so that these systems can be utilized rapidly.”

During his speech on Tuesday, Biden vowed that “the United States will make sure that when we export critical air defense interceptors, Ukraine goes to the front of the line.”

He said Ukraine will stop Putin.

Am I the only one who wonders if Zelensky is blackmailing Joe?

Joe has moments of incoherence:

Can someone translate this part of President Joe Biden‘s NATO speech? pic.twitter.com/n2KzMOiCjI — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 9, 2024

Biden gives a speech at the NATO summit: “The end of the most devasting worl-…war the world had ever, ever known.” pic.twitter.com/wQKh1GiAkS — Julia (@Jules31415) July 9, 2024

Biden literally can’t look away from the teleprompter — YIKES! pic.twitter.com/TLB16PG8Et — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2024

Irresponsible, dishonest Joe claimed there will be no NATO if President Donald Trump wins the election. Trump has responded:

Trump weighs in on Biden’s speech to NATO pic.twitter.com/7iR2si4I61 — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) July 9, 2024

Democrats online found Biden’s speech “powerful” and “excellent.” Fox News called it a “strong speech.” Indeed, it was neither. He read off a teleprompter.

Go to 16:56 for his full opening speech written by someone else and read off a teleprompter:

Join me as I kick off the 75th anniversary of NATO. https://t.co/kNdB75GXNF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2024

I’d be remiss if I didn’t include this ninnyhammer:

At the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., PM Trudeau gives a speech about how climate change is one of NATO’s biggest threats before bragging about the Liberals’ carbon tax.https://t.co/jUtoWGAecm pic.twitter.com/5YOgNnE9IU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 9, 2024