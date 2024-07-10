Parkinson’s Expert Could Diagnose Joe from Across the Mall

Dr. Tom Pitts appeared on “NBC News Now” Monday to discuss the Parkinson’s expert visiting the White House eight times in the last eight months. Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, wrote a letter stating that the expert had only seen Biden once during his annual exam. The other seven times were for other people.

The Parkinson’s expert said Biden has the classic features of neurodegeneration. Biden can’t find the words because of degeneration of the word retrieval area.

The anchor asked if it could be related to his [alleged] stutter.

“No, this is not a palatal issue or a speech discrepancy, which is very different … rigidity, loss of arm swings, standing up lordotically; you notice when he turns, it’s kind of end block turning, it’s not a quick turn, so that’s one of the hallmarks of Parkinson’s, is rigidity and bradykinesia, slow movement, and he has that hallmark, especially with the low voice. They said it was a ‘cold,’ hypophrenia; a small, monotone voice like this, over time, is a hallmark of Parkinsonism. I could’ve diagnosed him from across the mall.

NBC put symptoms of Parkinson’s on a screen.

The anchor then asked about his small steps, and if that is common in people battling a disease like Parkinson’s.

“Yeah,” Dr. Pitts said, “it’s a hallmark. Shuffling gate, we call that, it’s little steps, loss of arm swing from the rigidity when we walk, we have a nice cadency, you notice he doesn’t really swing his arms, and end block turning; meaning, he kind of pivots around his foot.

The anchor asked if it isn’t difficult to diagnose Parkinson’s.

“It’s one of the easier movement disorders to diagnose actually,” Dr. Pitts said. “And I’m a Democrat; it’s just like, this guy is not a hard case.”

The anchor pressed him on the difficulty diagnosing it.

Pitts said, “Once you start manifesting the hallmark motor symptoms: slow movement, rigidity, mask faces, hypophrenea [intellectual disability]. I mean, if a med student did not pick Parkinson’s on the test, they’d be remediated.”

“You’re a Democrat, you’re a doctor,” said the anchor. “You sound like you’re frustrated with what the White House is saying. Why?”

“Yeah. Well, because I’m an American before everything, and I look at it and say: Well, I used to see Russia — Soviet Union, North Korea — when they just make outrageous things. You know, like when North Korea can’t keep the lights on, they say, ‘Oh, it was some faulty power thing,’ I kind of hate that kind of stuff. They had four years — my own party had four years — you know, this was a wreck in slow motion, and they had four years to find, out of 350 million Americans, one person that could take the place. And here we are, the day before ‘school,’ trying to do the homework and replace a guy who’s got a neurodegenerative disease.”

