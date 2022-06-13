Huh, What? Beach Day in Kiev’s War Zone

We saw the tweet below at Liberty Daily and we are confused. Americans can’t fill up their gas tanks, cool their homes, or take a vacation partly because of Ukraine. We are told to sacrifice as politicians handed over $40 billion – borrowed from China – to Ukraine. The $40 billion is being spent – in part – to keep Ukraine’s bureaucrats employed. Yet, Ukrainians are at the beach which seems to contradict to what we’ve been told.

The war obviously hasn’t stopped beach day. We’re glad to see them enjoy the beach but it is confusing, as we said. The globalists could be lying to us about Ukraine, couldn’t they?

Nice to see someone enjoying our $40 billion while Americans can’t afford to go on their summer vacations or buy food. Most Ukrainian didn’t take clotshots either while Americans had them mandated by government as a condition of employment.https://t.co/AWEy2kZX7T — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) June 12, 2022

The Daily Mail reported about Kiev’s beach day:

Residents of Kyiv were out in their droves on Saturday to make the most of 34 degree temperatures, with hundreds enjoying the sunshine on the city’s central beach – just weeks after Ukraine’s capital came under siege from Russia’s invading armies and rocket strikes levelled buildings and killed civilians.

Pictures from the banks of the Dnieper river that courses through Kyiv showed people lounging in the sun, swimming in the water and playing games of volleyball, with the city’s skyline seen across the river.

THE LATEST ON THE WAR, ASIDE FROM THE BEACH

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the US-led alliance aims to strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table, but added that any peace deal would involve compromises, including of territory.

“Peace is possible,” he said. “The only question is what price are you willing to pay for peace? How much territory, how much independence, how much sovereignty…are you willing to sacrifice for peace?”

Stoltenberg did not suggest what terms Ukraine should accept. He said that “it’s for those who are paying the highest price to make that judgment.” Meanwhile, NATO and the West continue supplying arms to the Ukrainians to “strengthen their hand” for the eventual settlement.

Russia is currently in control of about 20% of the country but an important 20%, including sea ports.

After untold numbers of lives lost, millions of people displaced, and billions of tax dollars spent, the US paves the way for Ukraine to cede territory to end the war.

Ukraine could have just gone along with the Minsk 2 agreement. Ukraine had agreed to it. And none of this would have happened.

This has not been a day at the beach.

