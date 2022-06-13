‘Bipartisan’ Gun Control Framework Takes Us Down a Bad Path

A so-called bipartisan group of far-left Democrats, liberal Democrats and RINOs agreed to a package of “common sense” gun control measures. It’s a mistake.

Never underestimate Republicans’ ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. It’s as if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is throwing a lifeline to Democrats again.

🚨NEWS: We have a deal. Today a bipartisan group of 20 Senators (10 D and 10 R) is announcing a breakthrough agreement on gun violence – the first in 30 years – that will save lives. I think you’ll be surprised at the scope of our framework. 1/ Here’s what it includes: — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 12, 2022

The RINOs on the team of 20 included Pat Toomey (PA), Susan Collins (ME), Lindsey Graham (SC), Thom Tillis (NC), and Bill Cassidy (LA) under the leadership of McConnell toady John Cornyn (TX).

The laws they are passing will not stop the next mass shooting. When the next one takes place, they will double down again and pass more laws that also won’t work. They don’t even follow the ones we have. These politicians are taking us down the path to the surrender of our 2nd Amendment.

THE RULES WE DON’T WANT

There will be massive grants to push states to pass Red Flag laws. These laws are violations of American civil rights, canceling out due process and giving rights over to neighbors, relatives, and partners, sometimes with dishonorable motives. It opens the door to anti-gun activists, who will weaponize it.

Billions will be spent on mental health and school safety. Funds will go to community mental health clinics, undoubtedly under the control of confused multi-genders who were churned out from the WOKE social work programs. They can give addicts free crackpipes for the drugs.

They will ban convicted domestic abusers from buying a gun, and open the door to vengeful partners.

There will be a federal law against gun trafficking and straw purchasing.

Enhanced background checks for buyers under age 21 is included.

“Clarification” of laws regarding who needs to register as a licensed gun dealer. You can imagine what they plan to do with that.

This is just the framework. Legislation isn’t drawn up yet.

Politicians feel they are doing something and they are – all bad. They’ve opened several doors here, including one to nationalize gun laws.

Every new power big government gets brings the people closer to losing all control.

