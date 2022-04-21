Humiliating End! CNN+ Will Be Gone by Next Week, It’s a Wrap!

Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+ as of April 30. The new owners don’t want it for obvious reasons. It’s bleeding money and can’t get subscribers.

This is the first big move since WarnerMedia and Discovery merged two weeks ago.

The decision to go with CNN+ rankled David Zaslav, the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, from the start. Zaslav was annoyed by the decision of Jason Kilar, the former CEO of WarnerMedia when it was owned by AT&T, to launch CNN+ just weeks before Discovery was set to take over operations, Variety reports.

Andrew Morse, the CNN executive vice president who oversees the newly-launched streaming-video outlet and more was informed.

He will leave soon.

CNN wanted to compete with CBS, Fox, ABC, and MSNBC which launched successfully. The problem is, of course, almost no one watches them anymore.

CNN has already spent $300 million on the failed venture.

THEY RAIDED FOR THIS BIG FAILURE

According to Variety, they raided news executives and producers from places like ABC News and NBC News and singing on notables like food writer Alison Roman and business professor Scott Galloway. Current staffers like Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon were assigned, respectively, to lead a show on parenting and a talk show with a live audience. A show led by Jemele Hill and Cari Champion had yet to launch.

For some strange reason, inside CNN, executives were pleased with the early progress of the new venture, which they said had nabbed 100,000 to 150,000 subscribers in its first few weeks online. They were encouraged by the response to new programs like “5 Things,” and “Reliable Sources Daily.” Earlier this week, Chris Wallace, who jumped to CNN from Fox News Channel for the streaming venture, landed an interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on his new CNN+ interview show.

What happens to Wallace? Hopefully, they can ditch him.

CNN+ only had about 10,000 people watching at any given time.

