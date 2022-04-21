MSNBC: Jesus Would Be a Groomer- DeSantis Is Like Russian Rapists

MSNBC has really gone off the rails. MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd claimed Wednesday that if Jesus Christ were still on the Earth today, he would be called a “groomer,” “woke,” and a “socialist.”

“This is something that I have tried to talk about: Being a Christian, having grown up Catholic, having been an altar boy, and all of that. How the faith has been captured by a small segment of our society who have tried to define it in a way that Jesus never had defined it. And actually the opposite way of Jesus,” Dowd claimed.

“The entire message of the gospels of the Easter holidays was love one another. And I have said this before, and I’ll say it again. If Jesus Christ was alive today, He would be called a groomer. He would be called woke. And He would be called a socialist if He was alive today,” he added.

“If He was speaking the message He spoke in the gospels today about treating everybody with dignity – Jesus Christ hung around with prostitutes and tax collectors. He was nailed to a cross because He spoke on behalf of the most marginalized people in the Middle East,” he said.

Has He Ever Read the Bible?

This guy should actually read the Bible. He is a self-described terrific Catholic who is calling Jesus Christ a groomer. Sexual grooming is the process by which a sexual predator cultivates a relationship with a potential victim. Through grooming, the abuser builds trust and an emotional connection to the targeted victim in order to manipulate and abuse them.

That’s great Catholicism.

“But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.”

Grooming would be abhorrent to Jesus.

As far as socialism, Christ wasn’t political. He was a religious leader. He believed in giving the State its due. Jesus never said a word about turning over all our stuff to thieves. He would have been turning over their tables.

As far as WOKE, he would have had to have been crazy and he wasn’t.

He is just trying to get publicity- he’ll say anything:

MSNBC’S RADICAL ANCHOR SAID THE GOP IS LIKE RUSSIAN RAPISTS

Also on Wednesday, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace made a comparison on the “Deadline: White House” show between Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Russian soldiers who violate children in Ukraine.

Wallace claimed that DeSantis is using “dehumanization as a tactic.” She referred to the recent Florida “anti-groomer” legislation DeSantis signed into law.

Wallace also referenced other prominent Republicans in her discourse, specifically naming Michigan’s State Senator Lana Theis, who accused a political opponent of being a groomer, and recently-elected Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, according to the Daily Wire.

“Dehumanization, it’s a tactic,” Wallace continued. “Speaking of right now, the Russians get their soldiers to rape children by dehumanizing them.”

“Dehumanization, as a practice, is a tactic of war. It’s being deployed in our politics, and people like you and I sometimes lose the plot,” she added in a video clip shared online.

She should know all about dehumanization since she does it all the time.

Calling groomers by what they are isn’t dehumanization. The K-3 transgender curriculum is grooming whether the Left can see it or not.

