Hummer EV Is THE Status Symbol But It Costs $100 per Charge

General Motors abandoned the Hummer in 2010 but it’s back in 2022 as an all-electric Hummer. The pickup is a beast with up to 1000 horsepower, three electric motors and a range of about 329 miles per charge. It goes from zero to 60 in 3.3 seconds.

In its review of the Hummer, Car and Driver said its testing at 75 mph showed a 290-mile range between charges.

It can crab sideways – drive diagonally – which is apparently fun off road. That’s what they say and for all this, you only have to spend between $84,000 and $110,000 depending on which edition you buy.

It’s so popular that GMC says 77,500 people have placed reservations.

The beast is 9,063 pounds, of which 2,923 pounds is the weight of the battery alone, according to the EPA filings.

For all that, it will cost $100 to charge. In the US, electric is fueled by coal, nuclear, natural gas, and the US is eliminating them.

The “fast” charge took 1 hour and 49 minutes, Car and Driver reports.

You can get your own charging station at home for up to $12,000+ but it takes longer to charge.

The type of person who buys a Hummer on Long Island is called an EastEnder. They’re the Hampton’s crowd. They are the people with the expensive weekend houses or the people who pretend they have money.

I’ve yet to see a dirty Hummer here on Long Island.

