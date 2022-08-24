Flashback: WEF Guru Wants to Inject Us with Sensors So Big Tech & CCP Can Monitor Our Health

Yuval Noah Harari is a thought leader for the World Economic Forum (WEF), and especially its founder Klaus Schwab, son of a Third Reich businessman. The Israeli History Professor recently explained that most people are “useless.” Another comment he made in January elaborates on his views of biometric sensors. It’s making the rounds again so it seemed people are interested and we should post it.

He believes that people will gladly give up privacy [and freedom] for better health. One day soon, he predicts, people will have biometric sensors on their clothing and, eventually, injected sensors. These sensors will allow Facebook, the Chinese government [and other unsavory characters] to monitor our every move and bodily functions.

“Very soon people will walk around with biometric sensors on or even inside their bodies and will allow Google, or Facebook, or the Chinese government or whomever to constantly monitor what’s happening inside their body,” Harari said.

Harari thinks that’s a good thing because all these [totalitarian] actors are, to him, the good guys.

He’s just a typical elitist worshipped by the globalists for his alleged wisdom and ability to prognosticate.

To us “useless people,” he’s scary as hell.

This is the full clip. It’s better than some of these abridged clips so you get the whole context.

Related