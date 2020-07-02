Hundreds of anonymous Bush staff join PAC to vote for Biden

Allegedly, hundreds of former George W. Bush administration officials pledged to “engage and mobilize disenchanted GOP voters.” They will mobilize the GOP through a new super PAC formed to elect Joe Biden to the White House.

We don’t know who the hundreds are, and we only get a handful of names on the organizing committee.

Just because they worked for Bush, doesn’t mean they were Republicans. All of the agencies are filled with union Democrats and RINOs. Seven listed are known campaign workers and two worked for the RNC, never heard of the other two. Those are the only names released.

How inspiring for those of us on the right who want to vote for Dementia Joe. He’s the man who will serve as a puppet for his far-left handlers.

THE DEM AGENDA IS THE SOUL OF THEIR PARTY

The group — 43 Alumni for Biden, a reference to Bush, the 43rd president — is allegedly to restore “the principles of unity, tolerance, and compassion to the greatest elected office in the world.”

Translation, do it the left’s way, tolerate insanity, and open borders with everyone getting amnesty.

“For four years, we have watched with grave concern as the party we loved has morphed into a cult of personality that little resembles the party of Lincoln and Reagan,” said Karen Kirksey, the group’s director.

She left out the part where George Bush’s open-borders and the bomb-the-world party also didn’t resemble them.

IT’S NOT FOR THE AGENDA DUMMIES, IT’S FOR SOUL

“We endorse Joe Biden not necessarily in full support of his political agenda but rather in full agreement with the urgent need to restore the soul of this nation. Once elected, we look forward to working in a bipartisan way through civil, spirited debate on the many important issues facing Americans today and for decades to come.”

Let’s see, he has already announced some of his potential cabinet members, to include Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Beto O’Rourke, Mayor Pete, and other equally far-left Democrats.

The soul of the Democrat Party is evil and corrupt, fraught with dishonesty, so, yeah, that won’t work.