LA City Council calls for kneeling, replaces police with unarmed responders for some calls

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved the first step in a plan to replace Los Angeles Police Department officers with community-based, unarmed emergency responders for non-violent calls for service.

Don’t take the job people.

TARGETS FOR THE CLINICALLY INSANE AND DRUG-ADDICTED

This will include domestic calls, drug abuse, and incidents related to mental health. It would include neighbor disputes.

This totally insane idea will result in many lost lives. Some of the most dangerous police calls are these types of calls.

The LAPD is already without adequate police staffing but the far-far-left city council plans to keep defunding them. They have a lot of criminals asserting their political power in LA, and they don’t believe in enforcement.

“This is the dawn of a new era of public safety in Los Angeles,” said council member Herb Wesson, who co-authored the motion. “The bottom line is that the way things have been going is not working for our communities. This last month has made that crystal clear. We have a responsibility to listen to our people, and our people have spoken.”

It is the dawn of new murders. So many more people will die. It’s not going to work because some people are evil.

The council cut $150 million from the police budget. It will take staffing to its lowest level in twelve years as the country, and LA, in particular, becomes more dangerous.

CITY COUNCIL PREZ WANTS POLICE TO KNEEL

According to texts obtained by @aurabogado, LAPD Deputy Chief Dominic Choi texted Chief Michel Moore on June 2, saying city council president Nury Martinez wants LAPD to order officers at the city hall to take a knee. Chief Moore refused, saying he won’t order anyone to take a knee.

They must now bow to the cop haters who attack them?

According to texts obtained by @aurabogado, LAPD Deputy Chief Dominic Choi texted Chief Michel Moore on 6/2 saying city council president Nury Martinez wants LAPD to order officers at city hall to take a knee. Chief Moore refused, saying he won’t order anyone to take a knee. https://t.co/ZZKqSWn1v4 pic.twitter.com/1e7gSAPkmB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 1, 2020

And the Chinese Communist Party ally King James will likely show up in his ‘defund police’ jersey:

Do you support @KingJames changing the back of his jersey this year to “defund LAPD”? pic.twitter.com/OcjpOdRq1E — People’s City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) June 28, 2020

The police force is diverse, but these hard-left people don’t care. It was never about diversity, it was about taking down the United States.

Did you know? For 20+ years, the LAPD has worked to create a workforce that closely matches the diversity of LA. LAPD sworn: 49.5% Hispanic

29.9% White

9.5% Black

7.9% Asian American

3.1% Other LA City: 48.6% Hispanic

28.5% White

8.9% Black

11.6% Asian

2.4% Other pic.twitter.com/v3Z8bE8rnI — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 26, 2020